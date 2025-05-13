MILWAUKEE– In the wake of a five-alarm fire that killed five people on Sunday at 2527 West Highland Boulevard, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says at this time, nothing can be ruled out when it comes to what caused the deadly fire.

In a statement from the Milwaukee Fire Department says that, “A team of certified individuals from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), along with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) are working cohesively and collectively to gather evidence in this ongoing fire investigation.”

The fire resulted in multiple fire companies across Milwaukee and surrounding counties to come to the scene to help put out the fire in the apartment building.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Lipski told reporters that he understands the frustration of trying to know what started the fire.

“We ​would ​really ​love ​to ​know ​exactly ​what ​started ​this ​fire. ​It’s ​been ​a ​question ​we’ve ​fielded ​numerous ​times ​in ​the ​past ​day ​and ​a ​half. ​Let ​​me ​just ​say ​this, ​that, ​ the ​potential ​for ​an ​intentional ​act ​cannot ​be ​ruled ​out ​at ​this ​point,” said Lipski. “​What ​that ​means ​​is ​this we ​have ​an ​assembly ​of ​the ​very ​best ​and ​brightest ​at ​cause ​and ​origin ​​and ​investigation ​that ​are ​here ​doing ​things ​exactly ​the ​right ​way so ​that ​if [the investigation] ​would ​tip ​that ​way. We ​haven’t ​misstepped. ​Nobody ​has ​misstepped.”

Six other people were transported to local hospitals for treatment including a 76-year-old, a 65-year-old, a 44-year-old, a 32-year-old, two 28-year-olds and a 1-year-old, one of which remains in critical condition.

The investigation by fire and law enforcement authorities is still ongoing.