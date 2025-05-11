It was a quiet Thursday morning when Realtor Steve Budzik’s phone rang. Instead of a potential buyer, it was a reporter asking him for a reaction about his listing where the new Pope had lived as a child.

Pope Leo XIV childhood home – exterior. Image courtesy of Zillow.

Budzik of Eye Candy Realty in Frankfort, Illinois, told WTMJ’s Libby Collins that the home at 212 E. 141st Place in Dolton, Illinois, was sold around a year ago to a rehabber for around $60,000. He spent the last several months updating the property and listed it a dew months ago for$225,000. Budzik said “We did a few price drops and now we’re getting offers that are well, well over that two hundred thousand.”

What was the reaction when Budzik told his client who had once lived in the home? “He was at the hospital with his wife who is like none months pregnant and he said ‘Holy Cow! That’s like winning the lotto!'”

Pope Leo XIV childhood home – exterior. (Before Remodel) Image courtesy of Zillow.

As for what’s next, Budzik said the owner will probably not sell or rent the home right now. “He’s not decided if he’s going to turn the home into a museum or something for viewing.”