A 55-year-old man is dead following a violent crash near the intersection of Marion Street and 76th Street late Saturday night, May 10.

Police say speeding vehicle collided with another car just before midnight, forcing that vehicle into a parked car.

The 55-year-old driver of the second vehicle died at the scene.

The 28-year-old occupant of the parked car had minor injuries.

The driver of the speeding car, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested and hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing.