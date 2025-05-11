MILWAUKEE— A massive fire tore through an apartment building on Milwaukee’s near west side Sunday morning, killing four people and leaving dozens without a home.

Flames broke out just before 8 a.m. at the building near 27th Street and Highland Boulevard in the city’s Concorida neighborhood. Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread through the muli-story building, prompting a response from more than 30 firetrucks and multiple departments.

Firefighters rescued roughly 30 people from the building– some by ladder, others by braving smoke- filled hallways. Four people died in the fire, and at least four others were critically injured.

Crews say the building did not have a sprinkler system, which may have made it easier for the fire to spread.

“The Builders ​Association ​in ​the ​United ​States , ​in ​the ​state ​of ​Wisconsin, ​and ​the ​city ​of ​Milwaukee ​has ​way ​more ​money ​to ​spend ​on ​such ​issues ​than ​does ​your ​local ​fire ​chief,” Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says.

“So ​what ​happens ​is ​a ​building ​built ​before ​1974 ​of ​certain ​size, ​shape, ​dimension, ​occupancy, ​was ​not ​required ​to ​have ​sprinklers. ​And ​so ​in ​1974 ​when ​it ​became ​law ​to ​sprinkler ​a ​building ​like ​this, ​folks, ​it’s ​called ​the ​grandfather ​clause. ​Nobody ​was ​required ​to ​go ​back ​and ​make ​that ​building ​fire ​safe. ​And ​you ​result ​with ​this ​today. ​We ​have ​fought ​this ​fight ​for ​many, ​many ​years ​across ​the ​United ​States. Of ​course ​it ​would ​be ​an ​expensive ​proposition, ​but ​I ​have ​four ​fatalities ​here ​today. ​I’m ​not ​sure ​what ​people ​think ​is ​more ​expensive, ​right now.”

Officials believe the fire started on one of the upper floors, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is working to help those who were displaced, offering shelter, food, and emotional support as the community recovers from the tragedy. Fire investigators and the State Fire Marshal are continuing to look into what caused the deadly blaze.