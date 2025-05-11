UPDATE 5/12/25 at 7:00am — Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirms another person has died as a result of the fire, bringing the death toll up to five people:

@MilFireDept is saddened to learn a 5th person from yesterday’s fire on 27th & Highland has died as a result of the fire. The person had been transported to an area hospital by Paramedic Unit and despite all efforts perished. Prayers to the families & friends of the lost. — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) May 12, 2025

MILWAUKEE — A massive fire tore through an apartment building on Milwaukee’s near west side Sunday morning, killing multiple people and leaving dozens without a home.

Flames broke out just before 8 a.m. at the building near 27th Street and Highland Boulevard in the city’s Concordia neighborhood. Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread through the four-story, 85-unit building, prompting a response from more than 30 firetrucks and multiple departments.

Firefighters rescued roughly 30 people from the building — some by ladder, others by braving smoke- filled hallways. Four people died initially the fire, while another died in the hospital. At least three others were critically injured.

Crews say the building did not have a sprinkler system, which may have made it easier for the fire to spread.

“The Builders ​Association ​in ​the ​United ​States, ​in ​the ​state ​of ​Wisconsin, ​and ​the ​city ​of ​Milwaukee ​has ​way ​more ​money ​to ​spend ​on ​such ​issues ​than ​does ​your ​local ​fire ​chief,” Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

“So ​what ​happens ​is ​a ​building ​built ​before ​1974 ​of ​certain ​size, ​shape, ​dimension, ​occupancy, ​was ​not ​required ​to ​have ​sprinklers. ​And ​so ​in ​1974 ​when ​it ​became ​law ​to ​sprinkler ​a ​building ​like ​this, ​folks, ​it’s ​called ​the ​grandfather ​clause. ​Nobody ​was ​required ​to ​go ​back ​and ​make ​that ​building ​fire ​safe. ​And ​you ​result ​with ​this ​today. ​We ​have ​fought ​this ​fight ​for ​many, ​many ​years ​across ​the ​United ​States. Of ​course ​it ​would ​be ​an ​expensive ​proposition, ​but ​I ​have ​four ​fatalities ​here ​today. ​I’m ​not ​sure ​what ​people ​think ​is ​more ​expensive, ​right now.”

Officials believe the fire started on one of the upper floors, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is working to help those who were displaced, offering shelter, food, and emotional support as the community recovers from the tragedy. Fire investigators and the State Fire Marshal are continuing to look into what caused the deadly blaze.