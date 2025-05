MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday night, May 10, around 9:40 p.m.

A 90-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street in the 1000 block of South 35th Street–near Scott Street– when a driver struck the victim and fled the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

Police later located and arrested the suspected driver, a 41-old-man.

the case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney