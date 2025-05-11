MADISON, WI.— An 89-year-old Milwaukee woman died Friday, May 9, following a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 136 on I-94 westbound, near Madison.

It happened around 1:55 p.m. as crews were already clearing a separate crash on northbound I-39/90/94.

Four vehicles were involved, including two pickups, an SUV, and a travel trailer.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The elderly woman later died at the hospital.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.