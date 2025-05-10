MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police are searching for 11-year-old Nevaeh Thompson.

Thompson was last seen Friday afternoon at around 4:15p.m. near the corners of South 30th Street and West Scott Street wearing black cargo pants, plain brown shirt, black hoodie, and cream and blue Nike Air Force style high tops.

Thompson is a black female, is five feet tall, weighs around 95 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.