WATERFORD, Wis.— Waterford Union High School is investigating after reports of racist comments directed at Rufus King High School athletes during a track meet on May 7.

Rufus King’s team left the meet early after athletes said they were subjected to discriminatory remarks. The incident has sparked concern across both school communities.

In a statement on the situation, Waterford Superintendent Dr. Luke Francois:

“We take all reports of discriminatory or inappropriate behavior with the utmost seriousness. We are actively investigating the matter and are in contact with Milwaukee Public Schools to better understand what occurred and to ensure a full review.”

“Waterford Union High School is committed to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for all students, staff, and guests. Behavior that targets others based on race or any form of identity has no place in our school or community.“

“If the investigation confirms any misconduct by individuals affiliated with our school or attendees at the event, appropriate steps will be taken in accordance with district policies and code of conduct.“

“We are committed to transparency and accountability and will follow up with involved parties as our review progresses.”