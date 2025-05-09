DANE COUNTY, Wis. — Bond is set for the father of the teen who shot and killed 2 before turning the gun on herself at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

42-year-old Jeffrey Rupnow faces 3 felony charges for intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Rupnow’s 15-year-old daughter Natalie used one of the legally purchased guns in the mass shooting in December 2024.

Jeffrey Rupnow. Image courtesy of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The judge found enough evidence to establish probable cause and moved the case forward, setting cash bond for Rupnow at $20,000.

In reviewing the options for bond, the attorney for the Dane County District Attorney’s office recognized the challenges in the case: “the defendent Mr. Rupnow was not the actual shooter. Mr. Rupnow does not have a criminal history. Mr. Rupnow has ties to our community. Mr. Rupnow purchased the firearms legally. But Mr. Rupnow, in providing the firearms to a minor child, is responsible for the minor’s actions with the firearms.”

Rupnow’s attorney argued that a risk assessment shows that Rupnow is at the lowest risk possible in terms of being a danger. “He has no prior convictions. He owns his own home. He has a job, a full-time job…. He’s been a lifetime county resident. My understanding is that he’s cooperated with the investigation in this matter.” His attorney asked for a signature bond to be set.

The judge ultimately decided that given the severity of the crime and the impact to the victims and community, bond was set at $20,000.

Rupnow is due back in court on June 9.