MILWAUKEE — A nationwide effort to track and arrest online child predators leads to two arrests in Wisconsin.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday Operation Restore Justice, a coordinated enforcement effort to identify, track and arrest child sex predators, resulted in the rescue of 115 children and the arrests of 205 child sexual abuse offenders in the nationwide crackdown. The coordinated effort was executed over the course of five days by all 55 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in the Department’s Criminal Division, and United States Attorney’s Offices around the country.

“The Department of Justice will never stop fighting to protect victims — especially child victims — and we will not rest until we hunt down, arrest, and prosecute every child predator who preys on the most vulnerable among us,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “I am grateful to the FBI and their state and local partners for their incredible work in Operation Restore Justice and have directed my prosecutors not to negotiate.”

“Every child deserves to grow up free from fear and exploitation, and the FBI will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who exploit the most vulnerable among us,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Operation Restore Justice proves that no predator is out of reach and no child will be forgotten. By leveraging the strength of all our field offices and our federal, state and local partners, we’re sending a clear message: there is no place to hide for those who prey on children.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel (L) and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speak during a press conference to announce the results of Operation Restore Justice on May 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the operation, 205 arrests were made nationwide in five days in a joint effort with federal, state, and local partners to arrest accused child sex abuse offenders and combat child exploitation. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Richard G. Frohling, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that two individuals were arrested and charged as part of Operation Restore Justice in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

On April 25th, 44-year-old Troy Schaden was charged via criminal complaint with receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography. He appeared in federal court on May 2nd. According to court records, when a search warrant was executed at Schaden’s home on March 5th, law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices. The investigation revealed that the devices contain Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM) that Schaden had purchased from an individual in the United Kingdom via the Telegram application and then distributed to others.

On April 28th, 49-year-old Victor Vega Rojo was charged via criminal complaint with distribution and possession of child pornography. He also appeared in federal court on May 2nd, 2025. Court records indicate that Vega Rojo does not have legal status in the country, and he is now in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to court records, when a search warrant was executed at Vega Rojo’s home, law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices, which through forensic review were determined to contain CSAM. The investigation revealed that the defendant distributed CSAM via the BitTorrent network and possessed hundreds of images of CSAM.

“The United States Attorney’s Office remains committed to working with the FBI and all federal, state, local, and tribal partners to zealously prosecute individuals who produce or distribute child sexual abuse material, engage in online enticement, and further child sex trafficking,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Frohling. “I commend the efforts of all involved in seeking to hold these offenders accountable and to pursue justice for victims of these devastating offenses.”

“The message is clear, the FBI has an unwavering commitment to protecting children against sexual abuse,” said FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle. “Through ‘Operation Restore Justice’ and day-to-day operations alongside our local, state and federal law enforcement partners we’re dedicated to keeping kids safe in our Wisconsin communities.”

If convicted of receipt or distribution of child pornography, both men would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. If convicted of possession of child pornography, each defendant would face up to 20 additional years’ imprisonment.

Others arrested around the country are alleged to have committed various crimes including the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minors, and child sex trafficking.

This effort follows the DOJ’s observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

