MADISON, Wisc. — 42 year-old Jeffrey Rupnow faces three felony counts in his connection with the shooting that took place at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison back in December.

Jeffrey is the father of the shooter, 15 year-old Natalie Rupnow who killed a student and teacher before killing herself.

Investigators found both a 9 millimeter and .22 caliber guns at the school along with magazines and ammunition.

Interim Madison Police Chief John Patterson announced on Thursday that Rupnow is now under arrest and faced three felony charges, two of which were Intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a person less than 18 years-old.

“Theses firearms were purchased legally here in Dane County,” said interim chief Patterson. “They were purchased by the shooters father. Multiple other weapons were found during the search of the home. All of these weapons including one of them, was about to be gifted to the same teen, were purchased legally. There was a gun safe in the home, but based on our investigation it did not stop the teenage from having regular access to the firearms.”

Interim Chief Patterson announced that Rupnow was arrested early Thursday morning by the Madison Police and that he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Rupnow will be brought forth before a Dane County Court Judge on Friday.

As of this time, one student is still in critical condition from the shooting that took place back in December.