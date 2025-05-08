WASHINGTON D.C. — A new lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s congressional district map as an illegal partisan gerrymander under the Wisconsin Constitution, as well as a violation of separation of powers principles, has been formally filed.

According to Elias Law Group, the lawsuit argues that Wisconsin’s current congressional map “unlawfully cements in place for another decade the Republicans’ 2011 partisan gerrymander, posing an ongoing threat to the rights to equal protection, free speech and association, and free government guaranteed by the Wisconsin Constitution.”

The complaint also argues that the congressional map independently violates the Wisconsin Constitution’s separation of powers principles that mandate judicial independence and partisan neutrality.

“Wisconsin voters deserve congressional districts that ensure all voices and viewpoints are fairly represented,” said Elias Law Group partner Abha Khanna. “Unfortunately, Wisconsin’s current congressional map has unfairly rewarded Republicans with a significant electoral advantage and will continue to do so for the remainder of the decade. Wisconsin voters should not have to endure another election cycle under unconstitutional district lines, and we are proud to represent voters who are calling on the court to strike down this illegal map.”

The lawsuit calls upon the Wisconsin Supreme Court to approve adoption of a new congressional map consistent with Wisconsin redistricting principles in time for the 2026 midterm elections.

