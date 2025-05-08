MILWAUKEE — The 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival ends today after two weeks and over 200 films screening on The East Side at the Oriental and Downer Theatres.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Thursday, May 8th are:



+ One To One: John and Yoko – 12:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary following John Lennon and Yoko Ono for about a year and a half – living in New York City’s Greenwich Village – leading up to their unusual and artistic concert performance at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 1972.

+ Front Row – 1:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the United Ukrainian Ballet Company.

+ Separated – 3 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary exploring the American government’s family separation policy.

+ Shorts: Stranger Than Fiction – 7 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this collection of short documentary films.

+ Jane Austen Wrecked My Life – 6 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the only screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this modern romantic comedy from France.

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

