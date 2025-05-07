MILWAUKEE — A woman from Milwaukee faces multiple charges for threatening employees at Waupun Correctional Institution.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Milwaukee Police Department arrested 32-year-old Trina Brown on Monday. She’s accused of making hundreds of threatening and harassing calls, texts and emails to employees and other people associated with the institution.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the threats caused disruptions to prison operations, and an increased law enforcement presence was needed near victims’ homes.

Brown faces two felony counts of stalking, three counts of unlawful use of a phone and one count of bail jumping.

She’s in custody at the Dodge County Jail on $1,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.