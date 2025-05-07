MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Wednesday, May 7th are:



+ Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse – 12 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the renowned graphic novelist.

+ Woolly – 1:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about a family moving to a sheep farm in Norway.

+ Cycle – 3 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this social justice documentary inspired by the circumstances around the death of a Racine teenager.

+ 25 Cats From Qatar – 4 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary following an international cat rescue mission of Sip & Purr Cat Cafe owner Katy McHugh.

+ Five Young Men – 6 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this film exploring male relationships and masculinity.

+ Stand Together As One – 6:15 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the historic events surrounding the 1983-85 famine in northern Ethiopia that inspired charity songs and the LIVE AID concert.



+ Brady Street: Portrait of a Neighborhood – 8:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about origin and evolution of one of Milwaukee’s signature streets.

+ Rent Free – 9:30 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this buddy comedy about couch surfing.

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

