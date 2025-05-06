MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Tuesday, May 6th are:

+ Shorts: Stranger Than Fiction



+ The Dells – 3 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about international students who come to Wisconsin to work at the “Waterpark Capital of the World”.

+ Balomania – 3 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about secret groups of men in Brazil who craft and launch intricate hot-air balloon art.

+ The Diamond King – 5 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about painter Dick Perez, the official artist of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

+ Can I Get A Witness – 6:45 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this thought-provoking science fiction film starring Sandra Oh.

+ Blur: To The End – 8 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the British band.

+ Shorts: Date Night – 8 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this collection of seven “heartwarming” short films.

