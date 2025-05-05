MILWAUKEE — After nearly seven months, it appears the saga of an abandoned boat stuck in the sand on Milwaukee’s lakefront could reach some finality on Tuesday.

As long as the weather and water conditions cooperate, Milwaukee County plans to conduct the removal of the 33-foot Chris Craft Roamer “Deep Thought” between 8:00am and 4:00pm Tuesday. To facilitate the removal, Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed in both directions between Lafayette Hill Road and East Water Tower Road during this time period.

“Milwaukee County is taking action to remove the abandoned boat from the lakefront. I am grateful that our dedicated teams at Milwaukee County Parks and the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation are coordinating this operation, while also making sure workers and residents are safe during the process,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in a statement Monday. “I appreciate the continued patience and cooperation from the public as we work to clear the site and ensure the safety of the lakefront as we head into the summer season.”

Milwaukee-based All-City Towing will lead the removal effort; the company plans to use three cranes set up on land to physically lift the vessel out of the sand and water. A security perimteter will be set up around the work zone prohibiting access by the general public and media:

In addition, parking on Lincoln Memorial Drive through the work zone will be prohibited beginning the evening of Monday, May 5th. Signage will be posted, and vehicles parked in the zone may be towed.

“Removing a large boat from the shoreline isn’t something we do every day, so it takes careful planning and coordination,” says Guy Smith, Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks. “Our top priority is making sure everyone stays safe — both our crews and the public. We’re grateful for the community’s patience as we work to clear the site and restore this stretch of the lakefront.”

The boat, which has gained plenty of local attention, has been stuck in the sand since October 13th, 2024, and several attempts have been made by local salvage company Jerry’s Silo Marina to remove it over the nearly seven months since to no avail.

Last week, President of the Daniel W. Hoan Foundation and grandson of former Milwaukee Mayor Daniel Hoan, Daniel Steininger, told WTMJ the nonprofit is donating $10,000 in assistance to the removal of “Deep Thought” from the lakefront.

Previously, County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman indicated the cost to remove the boat could approach $100,000 when things are all said and done. Wasserman says the County plans to foot the bill initially, before consulting with their legal team to determine the best course of action afterwards. Taxpayers are not expected to foot the bill for the boat’s removal.

“Hopefully it’s going to work on Tuesday, we are counting on it, because we do not want to go to ‘Plan C’,” said Wasserman on WTMJ’s “Wisconsin’s Afternoon News” Friday.

According to the 2015 State of Wisconsin Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Legislative and Administrative Review, Wisconsin does not have a formal or funded program to address abandoned boats. Additionally, Wisconsin does not have a dedicated funding source for addressing abandoned or derelict vessels; removal costs are supposed to be paid by the municipality with jurisdiction, unless the owners can be identified and are able to pay for the removal.

“Deep Thought”‘s owners, Richard and Sherry Wells of Mississippi, have previously said they invested their life savings into purchasing the boat in Manitowoc last fall, and are not in a position to pay for its removal from the Milwaukee lakefront.

Wisconsin State Senator Rob Stafsholt and State Representative Shannon Zimmerman have proposed a bill that would levy fines of $10,000 and up to 9 months behind bars if an owner refuses to remove an abandoned vessel within 30 days of a notice.

