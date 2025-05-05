RACINE — A man wanted in connection to a domestic abuse investigation is shot dead by police after a brief chase overnight in Racine.

On Sunday around 11:12 pm, police located and attempted to arrest the man with ties to Racine in the 900blk of 17th Street. The man was wanted in connection to a violent domestic abuse assault which had occurred earlier in the day. As officers approached, the suspect attempted to flee in a vehicle but crashed roughly half a block away.

Police say the suspect then exited his vehicle with a handgun in his hand. As he began to raise the gun, a Racine Police Officer shot the man. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It’s not known how many shots were fired by the officer.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is now handling the investigation. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

