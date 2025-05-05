Milwaukee Public Schools has officially started moving students out of again buildings as part of its districtwide Lead Action Plan.

Starting Monday, May 5, students from Westside Academy will begin classes at Andrew Douglas Middle School. The move comes after inspections identified lead hazards like deteriorating paint and dust inside the original building.

Next, students from Brown Street School will be relocated to Douglas starting May 12.

MPS officials say these relocation of schools are temporary and necessary to allow crews to stabilize and repair the affected school buildings without disrupting learning and for the safety of all of those inside. The Lead Action Plan aims to make older MPS buildings safer by addressing environmental risks tied to outdated materials.

MPS aims to complete stabilization efforts in 54 schools built prior to 1950 by the end of the summer break in 2025, with additional work in schools built between 1950 and 1978 continuing through the end of the year. Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius emphasized the district’s commitment to student and staff safety stating, “I can assure you as superintendent, we are not sparing any cost at this time. We feel the urgency. One child a high lead level is too high, and too much.”

Both Starms Early Childhood Center and LaFollette School remain closed for their own lead-hazard cleanup.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to have their children tested for lead exposure through their healthcare providers or at city-sponsored clinics.

“​May ​7th ​is ​the ​next ​large ​ ​ clinic,” Dr. Mike Totoraitis, the City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner says. “So ​if ​you ​haven’t ​been ​able ​to ​get ​into ​your ​provider ​to ​have ​your ​ ​ students ​tested, ​please ​make ​a ​plan ​to ​come, ​ to ​May ​7th’s ​screening ​clinic ​at ​North ​Division ​High ​School. ​Further ​information ​about ​the ​clinic ​is ​on ​our ​website. ​We’ve ​been ​watching ​the ​screening ​data ​for ​the ​entire ​city ​to ​see ​if ​there’s ​been ​any ​upticks. We ​have ​not ​seen ​any ​additional ​cases ​identified ​through ​the ​blood ​lead ​screening.”

Lead Action Plan main strategies: