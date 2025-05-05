WEST ALLIS — What started as an “every beverage is free” event at a troubled West Allis bar over the weekend, ended with emergency responders and police on scene for injuries and at least one arrest.

Police scanner audio indicates a large crowd had gathered at The Drunk Uncle by the time officers arrived around 9:45pm Saturday for a check on the welfare of a man that fell outside and struck his head on the curb. Police determined a highly intoxicated man was unconscious, but breathing.

“Based upon on a report of an assault occurring earlier in the day, numerous highly intoxicated parties on-scene and potential for on-going issues, it was determined the tavern would close for the evening.” West Allis Deputy Police Chief Robert Fletcher told WTMJ in a statement Monday.

The injured man was transported to Aurora West Allis Medical Center for treatment.

Additionally, a 30-year-old man was cited because he refused to leave the bar, and was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The beer giveaway event in question was promoted by the bar on their Facebook page May 1st:

According to Wisconsin Statute 125.67: “No person may give away intoxicating liquor or use any other means to evade any law of this state relating to the sale of intoxicating liquor. Whoever violates this subsection may be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned for not more than 9 months or both.”

Deputy Chief Fletcher notes officers had conducted several walk throughs of the tavern during the afternoon and evening the day of the giveaway event.

The bar’s owner Neal Steffek is facing both a defamation lawsuit and the possibility of losing his liquor license.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: West Allis bar owner facing defamation lawsuit, liquor license in jeopardy

According to a report filed by the West Allis Common Council’s Public Safety Committee April 25th, Steffak sexually harrased a woman at The Drunk Uncle March 30th; while intoxicated behind the bar, Steffak exposed his torso and chest to the woman, demanding multiple times that she expose her torso and chest to him, the report read.

The incident was one of several listed in the report involving Steffak and other patrons at the bar. The report adds several witnesses expressed fear in coming forward “due to Steffak’s reputation for retaliation”.

Steffek has been operating the bar without a seller’s permit since 2024, after the state revoked it due to unpaid sales tax.

“I’ve been here for 12 years…as far as following the law, I think we do a pretty good job,” Steffak said during a hearing last month.

The West Allis Common Council voted to not renew The Drunk Uncle’s liquor license in March. Steffek was given a deadline of April 30th to file an appeal of that decision.

The matter will be back before the Common Council at their meeting on Tuesday.

