MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back a fan favorite in partnership with local police departments: Brewers trading card prints.

This season’s baseball traiding cart prints will feature six Brewers players drawn up in the classic comic book style: outfielders Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick, catcher William Contreras, and infielders Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz.

Brewers Trading Card Prints – Joey Ortiz. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Last season, the Brewers partnered with the Milwaukee Police Department to distribute the trading card prints to young people to share their love of baseball and build community.

“We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to the revived baseball trading card print program, with departments throughout the state highly interested in distributing in their locales,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations. “We look forward to working locally with police departments from around the state and developing a future generation of Brewers fans.”

Brewers Trading Card Prints – Brice Turang. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers.

This season, the Brewers are expanding the initiative throughout the state to include Green Bay, Madison, La Crosse and Kenosha Police Departments.



Officers will be hand out the new comic book-inspired prints in complete packs, with the designs showcasing high-energy colors, phrases, and a twist on traditional comic onomatopoeia such as “Ka-Brew!”