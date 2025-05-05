MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I'm sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ's web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Monday, May 5th are:



+ Takin’ Care of Business – 1 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about Canadian rocker, Randy Bachman.

+ Front Row

+ Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore – 4 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the Academy Award winning actress.

+ The Milwaukee Show I – 6 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the only screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this collection of short films by our “local best and brightest” filmmakers.

