MILWAUKEE — The Market District, Festival Landing, Mastodon Yards — those are a few names of what architecture students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee envision as new city districts to replace part of the Interstate 794 corridor.

Over the Spring semester, two groups of graduate students in an Urban Design Seminar created the first proposals for new neighborhoods, streets and economic activity if part of I-794 was removed.

“We took a lot of time studying other cities that have also done highway redevelopment projects, realizing that it’s not really something new,” student Molly Burns told WTMJ at an open house at the Third Street Market Hall on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has drafted several versions of a freeway removal plan, but doesn’t typically draft concepts for subsequent land use and development. That’s where the students come in — they designed replacement concepts for one mile of the freeway from the Hoan ramps to the Marquette Interchange over a 30-year timeline.

“We want to reevaluate how we can stitch together the communities downtown and in the Third Ward,” student Dulce Carreno told WTMJ. Her group’s plan called The Stitch focuses on reconnecting neighborhoods, centered around the Public Market.

UW-Milwaukee Architecture and Urban Planning graduate student Dulce Carreno.

Carreno’s design extends the existing Public Market and creates a hub for food entrepreneurs: “I wanted to create a market incubator system with street vendors, food trucks and restaurants where they could grow at the site.”

Volunteer group Rethink 794 emerged a few years ago to advocate for a removal concept that would reconnect Milwaukee districts to each other and the lakefront. WisDOT estimates the real estate space between the Marquette Interchange and the Hoan Bridge is worth as much as $1.5 billion.

The second group, Mastodon, has a namesake mascot for the future of I-794. Rusty the Mastodon pops up across their concepts wearing a Summerfest Hat or dressed in Milwaukee County Transit System attire, a nod to the sculpture of the same name on St. Paul Ave.

Both proposals create a community hub near Henry Maier Festival Park, with ideas like a hotel, live music and nightlife, even a new location for the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and a new school.

The students also tout safer commuting, by incorporating Milwaukee’s County’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037.

“We’re looking at a better integrated transit system that separates people who are waiting for buses or the Hop from people walking or biking,” said student Gordy Russell.

The student proposals estimate over $100 million in annual tax revenue. Both concepts call for thousands of residential units, with over 30% affordable housing.

UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning is the only accredited architecture program in Wisconsin, and it has a history of influencing development projects in Milwaukee. A similar student project inspired the removal of the Park East freeway where Fiserv Forum is now, and another inspired a vision for the Harbor District.

The next phase for WisDOT’s I-794 Lake Interchange Study is environmental review, which could be completed after 2026.