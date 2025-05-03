MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Saturday, May 3rd are:



+ The Librarians – 10:30 A.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about book banning.

+ WTO/99 – 1:15 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about protests in Seattle in 1999.

+ Peacock – 1:45 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this comedy about a human chameleon.

+ Teaches of Peaches – 10:30 P.M. at the Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the Canadian music artist.

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

