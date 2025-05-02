MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers responds that he is “not afraid” of threats to arrest him by federal officials.

This stems from the release of instructions for state employees on what to do if they are approached by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or other federal agents while at work.

The Trump administration’s “border czar” Tom Homan said the governor should “wait and see what’s coming.

The governor reiterated that “the goal of this guidance was simple—to provide clear, consistent instructions to state employees and ensure they have a lawyer to help them comply with all federal and state laws. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Governor Evers message regarding Trump administration arrest rhreats

The governor says “[c]hilling threats like this should be of concern to every Wisconsinite and every American who cares about this country and the values we hold dear”.

He goes on to reiterate, “I haven’t broken the law. I haven’t committed a crime. And I’ve never encouraged or directed anyone to break any laws or commit any crimes… In this country, the federal government doesn’t get to arrest American citizens who have not committed a crime. In this country, we don’t threaten to persecute people just because they belong to a different political party.”

Below is the guidance that Governor Evers released

This is “bordar czar” Tom Homan responding to reporters regarding Governor Tony Evers’ released guidance. Video is courtesy of C-Span.