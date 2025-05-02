FOX POINT — A former employee at a Fox Point church is charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the church over several years.

Kerrin White was a former office manager at North Shore Congregational Church (7330 North Santa Monica Boulevard).

A criminal complaint notes White eventually admitted to investigators she took around $35,000 dating back to 2017.

During a post-Miranda interview with investigators, White stated “this is all on me”, adding she knew it was wrong but “did it out of necessity”.

The complaint states the funds were used by White to purchase several personal items including:

Jimmy Johns

Wing Stop

Health care bills

“Coins” for games on her phone

A Weight Watchers subscription

The church says no other employees or any church members were involved in the misappropriation.

White entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday; she faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of three felony charges.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: