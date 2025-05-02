OAK CREEK, Wis. — The first baby peregrine falcon chicks for 2025 were born at the Oak Creek Power Plant.

We Energies confirms the babies were born to falcon parents Essity and Joel, who are in their first year nesting together.

Two more eggs are expected to hatch from their nest at any time, with 10 more expected to hatch this spring at the Port Washington Generation Station, Valley Power Plant, and Weston Power Plant.

The public has until May 8 to vote on names for this year’s group of chicks. This year’s theme is to select names after the “founding feathers” of the program.

So far, 453 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service facilities since the program started in the 1990s.