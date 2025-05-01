MADISON — Wisconsin is one of two dozen states suing the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficency over cuts to AmeriCorps. The cuts could end services at over 300 sites across the state.

At least 85% of AmeriCorps staff have been put on leave this month.

AmeriCorps programs in Wisconsin include tutoring, conservation, library services, and support for homeless youth. There are 25 AmeriCorps programs in Wisconsin, and 15 of those operate out of Milwaukee.

“Corps service at all other sites in the City Year network remains unchanged and continues at this time,” says City Year, an organization providing educational services, in a statement. “This is an evolving situation that we are monitoring closely in the days ahead. Our priority is supporting our corps members who serve as student success coaches and protecting their vital work in our schools and communities.”

One of the affects locally will remove the Milwaukee County Courthouse navigation program, which helps individuals navigate the Justice Building.

“The news that AmeriCorps programs across the nation are now being terminated is not just a policy decision. It’s a deeply personal attack, leaving many without access to the services and support they rely on,” says County Executive David Crowley said in a statement. “Throughout our community, this unnecessary action will harm our most vulnerable: children experiencing homelessness, students in need of school support, people who are working to overcome addiction and substance use disorder, and folks in public service who are striving to make our communities better. These funding cuts do nothing to support anyone in our community. In fact, they are making matters worse in Wisconsin and across the country.”

Governor Tony Evers’ office released the following statement:

AmeriCorps is a national service and volunteer program. It was established by former President Bill Clinton in 1993.