WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow says he’s feeling good and glad to be back at work, even if it is in limited fashion.

Less than five weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery for stage four cancer, Farrow is working about an hour a week at the office, while continuing to work when he can at home. He plans to extend his office time to half days at work later this month.

“My staff energizes me and it’s good to slowly get back into the swing of things,” Farrow told me. “The days aren’t easy, but it’s good to be back in the building.”

In March, Farrow underwent a 12-hour surgery for mucinous adenocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive type of abdominal cancer. The cancer is considered incurable, but the hope is to contain and manage it.

“A recent scan showed that the cancer did not migrate to my lymph nodes, so that is a great sign,” Farrow said.

The County Executive was recently awarded the Tommy G. Thompson Distinguished Public Leadership Award. The bi-partisan award recognizes Wisconsin leaders who have devoted themselves to public service.

“It is humbling. This isn’t about me,” Farrow reflected. “I have a great team, and you can’t lead if you don’t have incredible people to lead.”

Farrow’s mom, Margaret Farrow, passed away three years ago. She was the state’s first female Lieutenant Governor. Paul says during moments like this, he finds himself thinking of her.

“Mom taught me how to be a good public servant, how to do the right things the right way,” he told me through tears. “I think she would be proud.”