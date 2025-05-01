MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead including a 17-year-old after a crash overnight in Milwaukee during a police pursuit.

Police say they responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at approximately 10:35 pm Wednesday in the 2600 block of North Hackett Ave on the city’s east side. The suspicious vehicle was located and upon officers attempting a traffic stop, the driver fled and led police on the case.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into an uninvolved car near Green Bay and Hauser on the city’s north side.

The 17-year-old and an unidentified person in the fleeing car died at a hospital. Three people inside the second car, two 25-year-olds and one 24-year-old, were treated on the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the fleeing car is now in custody after receiving treatment for their injuries.