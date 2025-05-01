WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Man pulls woman from car stuck on train tracks

In Bundeena, Australia: Blake Donaldson was at Gunyah Beach with his partner, when he heard someone screaming from the water.

57-year-old Mani Zhang had been swimming about 30 feet from shore when she was attacked by a bull shark, according to 60 Minutes Australia.

“I saw lots and lots of blood coming out, and the water just became too red and red and red,” she told the TV show. “I was so scared by then.”

Donaldson immediately jumped on his surf board and paddled to Zhang. He helped the severely wounded woman get to shore.

“The fight or flight kicks in, and I just made the decision, sure there could be a shark but my reaction was, ‘I just have to save this woman.’ I wasn’t thinking about the shark, I wasn’t thinking about my own safety, I just can’t watch this woman drown. A couple [of] seconds could mean someone’s life.”

Thank you Blake Donaldson for being an EVERYDAY HERO!