MILWAUKEE — Salvatore “Teddy” Glorioso, one of the brothers who founded Glorioso’s Italian Market, passed away on April 17. He was 95 years old.

Glorioso and his brothers Joe and Eddie opened Glorioso Bros. on Brady Street in 1946 when he was just 16. In 1951, the brothers would open one of the first pizza parlors in Milwaukee.

Image courtesy of Glorioso’s Italian Market.

He was still still working as a greeter at the market when he passed. His family says “[h]e was a hard worker his entire life and lived to provide for his family and the many people of his extended family. He took great pride and comfort in helping so many people who needed and relied on him throughout their lives. Teddy enhanced the lives of those through his exceptional ability of making friends and maintaining friendships while treating everyone like they were “family”. He was especially giving to those who were less fortunate, whether he knew them or not. He touched so many people’s lives and will be missed by all.”

The visitation and funeral are set for May 8 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Milwaukee.