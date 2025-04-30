UPDATE at 9:30am on 5/1/2025: Milwaukee Police confirm that Paul Barnett was found safe around 2:30am this morning.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are looking for a critically missing man. 75-year-old Paul Barnett was last seen near the corners of Galena Street and North 38th Street.

Milwaukee Police say Barrett is 5’10” and weighs almost 170 pounds.

Paul Barnett. Image courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Barett is balding with gray hair and beard and was last seen wearing a green and black sweatshirt, a skull cap, gray jogging pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Barnett’s whereabouts should call Milwaukee police department district 3 at 414-935-723.