GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into “workplace concerns”.

Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke has released the following statement:

“Chief Jay Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave effective Friday, April 25, while the City conducts an independent review of recent workplace concerns. Because this is a personnel matter and the review is ongoing, the City will not be providing additional details at this time. Our priority is to ensure a thorough, fair process and to maintain the continued safety and effective service of the Greenfield Police Department for our community.”

Johnson is a 33-year veteran of the department, serving as Police Chief since 2019.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.