MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival picks for Wednesday, April 30th are:



+ One To One: John and Yoko

+ Holy Cow – 1 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this film involving fromage.

+ Waves – 5:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this drama about Czechoslovak Radio in 1968.

+ Teaches of Peaches

+ Green Blah! The History of Green Bay Punk Rock – 8:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this lively documentary that enlightens about how Bart Starr’s son, bowling and other elements contributed to the 1980s music scene in Central Wisconsin.

+ Gallagher – 9 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the comedian.

+ All That Glitters

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

