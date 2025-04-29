A hypothetical question is taking social media by storm: Who wins in a fight between 100 men and 1 gorilla?

The question is ridiculous. But it hasn’t kept people from weighing in.

The debate that is taking the internet by storm



Who would win in a fight? 100 men or 1 gorilla?



WI's Morning News asked@BrianNizTMJ4 @MarkTauscher65

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy



What do you think?@vincevitrano @erikbilstadWTMJ

Podcast: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM pic.twitter.com/dpnHhrwKBB — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) April 29, 2025

“I don’t think there is any question (100 men would win the fight),” Brewers manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “We might have some casualties (but) if there is strategy involved, I don’t think there’s any doubt.”

Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky agreed.

“100 men win,” he said. “As long as they all went at (the gorilla) at once. You have to have a game plan.”

Perhaps the most level-headed response came from Mark Tauscher, of Wilde & Tausch.

“I don’t think we realize how strong a gorilla is,” Tausch said.