KENOSHA — An early morning fire Tuesday destroys a former Kenosha bar near Highway 50.
Fire officials are still on scene at the now-closed Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub.
The blaze began around 3:00am Tuesday.
There’s no word on any injuries or damage totals.
