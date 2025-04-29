MILWAUKEE — Dr. Kimo Ah Yun was sworn in today as Marquette University’s 25th president. He was unanimously elected by the Marquette board of trustees, having served as acting president and provost since the 24th president Dr. Michael Lovell passed away in June 2024 from cancer.
We’re at a 10 year high of the number of applications of students who want to come to Marquette. That’s momentum. That’s people seeing what we’re doing and saying this is valuable and that we want to be part of it,” says Dr. Ah Yun in his inaugural speech. “We are looking beyond the boundaries to be able to find the right students.”
He is the first person of color to lead the Jesuit University in its 144-year history. He started at Marquette in 2016 as dean of the Diederich College of Communication.
“I get to see people changing the world every day. I see it in our faculty and staff who are working with our students, advising them, teaching them, working with them on their research,” says Ah Yun. ” It needs individuals who believe and expect faith and reason to coexist. The world needs a strong Marquette.”