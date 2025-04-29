MADISON — A deadly neurological disease impacting Wisconsin’s deer population for decades continues to plague the state’s official wildlife animal.

10 percent of Wisconsin deer sampled for chronic wasting disease tested positive for the disease, according to new data from the Department of Natural Resources.

17,399 deer were sampled throughout the state during the 2024 CWD year, with 1,786 samples testing positive. Of those positive results, nearly 90 percent were located in what’s known as the “Southern Farmland Zone” of Wisconsin, particularly in Richland, Sauk, and Iowa Counties in the southwest part of the state.

The 242 sampling locations included self-sampling kiosks and staffed sites, and carcass-disposal sites including dumpsters, landfills, and transfer stations.

The 1,786 positive samples is the most in the state’s history since records began in 1999. The state has recorded over 1,000 positive tests from its sample population of deer every year since 2018.

Chippewa, Pierce, Manitowoc and Menominee Counties all had their first wild CWD-positive detection in 2024. One deer tested in Milwaukee County of the over 500 sampled yielded a positive result.

A map shows the locations of deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease from the 2024 sample population (yellow) compared to cumulative positive results in the wild over the state’s testing history. Image Credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

“Although we have detected CWD in new areas of the state in recent years, many of these areas are at a low prevalence rate, and opportunities still remain to slow the spread and growth of the disease statewide,” said Erin Larson, DNR deer herd health specialist.

When it comes to the 2024 Wisconsin deer harvest, there were 321,844 total whitetails harvested by hunters in the state. The Southern Farmland Zone accounted for 71,106 of deer harvested.

63 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have some form of baiting ban to prevent the spread of the disease. The DNR says none of the 63 counties will be removed from the baiting and feeding ban through June 2025.

CWD is a neurological disorder that has no cure and is always fatal in deer. It is caused by infectious misfolded proteins called prions and spreads from deer to deer through direct contact, bodily fluids and environmental contamination. While there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans to date, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that people avoid eating venison from CWD-infected animals.

The National Deer Association say as of May 2024, CWD has been identified in 35 U.S. states.

