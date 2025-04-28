MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison international students and alumni who had visas revoked this year have had them reinstated. The University confirmed that 27 international students and alumni had their visas restored late Saturday, April 26.

The cause for the visa terminations is still unknown. At least two students in Madison and others across the country had successfully obtained restraining orders against the change after finding out their visas were being revoked and SEVIS records deleted.

“I’m relieved and grateful that these records terminations have been reversed,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement. “This situation was deeply troubling, upended lives and created both fear and harm. I want to personally thank the many members of our community, along with local, state and federal officials, who worked to assist our students.”

All affected students or alumni are able to continue their studies or post-graduation training at UW–Madison.

The terminated visas at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee have also been reinstated. In a statement, UWM said:

“UWM can confirm that as of Monday, April 28, all 13 of its international students and recent graduates whose statuses were terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) have been returned to active status.

The reversals mean they may continue their studies at UWM or post-graduation optional practical training program (OPT). UWM’s Center for International Education has notified the students and graduates of the change to their records and will continue to provide information, resources and support. Neither UWM, nor the students, were given an explanation for the initial or recent changes in status.

UWM remains committed to supporting our international students and graduates and is grateful to everyone who helped assist our students.”