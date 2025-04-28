UPDATE at 1:15 on April 28, 2025: Milwaukee Public Schools, alongside the City of Milwaukee Health Department, is preparing to take new steps to protect students and staff from potential lead hazards across the district.

At a press conference Monday April 28, Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius not only announced the two schools receiving relocation, but highlight the strategies that are in place for the Lead Action Plan.

An ​immediate ​visual ​inspection ​and ​environmental ​sampling ​in ​every ​building ​before ​that ​was ​built ​before ​1978.

Enhanced ​environmental ​controls ​in ​high ​risk ​areas.

Temporary ​school ​or ​room ​relocations ​when ​necessary.

Clearer, ​more ​frequent ​communication ​with ​families ​and ​staff.

Expanded ​access ​to ​blood ​lead ​testing ​and ​support ​services.

“This ​plan ​is ​comprehensive ​and ​was ​created ​by ​our ​team ​here ​at ​MPS ​and ​was ​advised ​on ​and ​approved ​by ​the ​health ​department’s ​team,” Dr. Cassallius says.

“​It ​will ​guide ​our ​approach ​moving ​forward ​in ​a ​way ​that ​is ​predictable, ​transparent, ​and ​creates ​the ​urgency ​that ​we ​need. ​​Here ​is ​what ​I ​know. ​Today, ​more ​than ​100 ​of ​our ​school ​buildings ​were ​built ​before ​1978, ​which ​is ​when ​lead ​paint ​was ​banned ​in ​this ​country. ​We ​assume ​all ​of ​those ​schools ​have ​lead ​in ​them, ​but ​that ​does ​not ​necessarily ​mean ​there ​is ​danger. ​​Lead ​is ​in ​lots ​of ​places, ​including ​some ​of ​our ​homes. ​​It ​becomes ​a ​danger ​when ​it ​is ​disturbed. ​​As ​we ​work ​to ​free ​our ​schools ​of potential ​dangers, ​the ​lead ​action ​plan ​will ​provide ​our ​roadmap ​moving ​forward.”

This plan really focuses on identifying buildings most at risk for lead exposure, prioritizing inspections based on factors like building age, condition, and the needs of younger students who are especially vulnerable. It also lays out clear procedures for stabilizing older materials, repairing damaged areas, and setting a schedule for ongoing maintenance to prevent future risks.

“Children’s ​Wisconsin ​16th ​Street ​Community ​Health ​Centers ​have ​all ​ volunteered ​their ​time ​and ​staff ​to ​help ​do ​the ​screening ​clinics,” Mike Totoraitis, the City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner says.

“​May ​7th ​is ​the ​next ​large ​ ​ clinic. ​So ​if ​you ​haven’t ​been ​able ​to ​get ​into ​your ​provider ​to ​have ​your ​ ​ students ​tested, ​please ​make ​a ​plan ​to ​come, ​ to ​May ​7th’s ​screening ​clinic ​at ​North ​Division ​High ​School. ​Further ​information ​about ​the ​clinic ​is ​on ​our ​website. ​We’ve ​been ​watching ​the ​screening ​data ​for ​the ​entire ​city ​to ​see ​if ​there’s ​been ​any ​upticks. We ​have ​not ​seen ​any ​additional ​cases ​identified ​through ​the ​blood ​lead ​screening.”

