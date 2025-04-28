UPDATE at 1:15 on April 28, 2025: Milwaukee Public Schools, alongside the City of Milwaukee Health Department, is preparing to take new steps to protect students and staff from potential lead hazards across the district.
At a press conference Monday April 28, Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius not only announced the two schools receiving relocation, but highlight the strategies that are in place for the Lead Action Plan.
- An immediate visual inspection and environmental sampling in every building before that was built before 1978.
- Enhanced environmental controls in high risk areas.
- Temporary school or room relocations when necessary.
- Clearer, more frequent communication with families and staff.
- Expanded access to blood lead testing and support services.
“This plan is comprehensive and was created by our team here at MPS and was advised on and approved by the health department’s team,” Dr. Cassallius says.
“It will guide our approach moving forward in a way that is predictable, transparent, and creates the urgency that we need. Here is what I know. Today, more than 100 of our school buildings were built before 1978, which is when lead paint was banned in this country. We assume all of those schools have lead in them, but that does not necessarily mean there is danger. Lead is in lots of places, including some of our homes. It becomes a danger when it is disturbed. As we work to free our schools of potential dangers, the lead action plan will provide our roadmap moving forward.”
This plan really focuses on identifying buildings most at risk for lead exposure, prioritizing inspections based on factors like building age, condition, and the needs of younger students who are especially vulnerable. It also lays out clear procedures for stabilizing older materials, repairing damaged areas, and setting a schedule for ongoing maintenance to prevent future risks.
“Children’s Wisconsin 16th Street Community Health Centers have all
volunteered their time and staff to help do the screening clinics,” Mike Totoraitis, the City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner says.
“May 7th is the next large
clinic. So if you haven’t been able to get into your provider to have your students tested, please make a plan to come, to May 7th’s screening clinic at North Division High School. Further information about the clinic is on our website. We’ve been watching the screening data for the entire city to see if there’s been any upticks. We have not seen any additional cases identified through the blood lead screening.”
MILWAUKEE — Two more Milwaukee Public Schools buildings will relocate students early next month as lead cleanup efforts expand.
Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius says both Brown Street School and Westside Academy will relocate students to Andrew Douglas Middle School in May. Westside students will move May 5th, while Brown Street students will relocate May 12th.
“I know moving to a new school is incredibly disruptive to our students, our families and our staff. I can’t express my sincere gratitude enough to everyone for their patience, understanding and partnership,” said Dr. Cassellius Monday.
The district also released its new lead action plan Monday. It states schools will relocate students when visual inspection checklists indicate that more than 50% of painted surfaces or greater than 50% of the building’s rooms show unsafe lead levels.
This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.