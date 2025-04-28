MILWAUKEE — Two more Milwaukee Public Schools buildings will relocate students early next month as lead cleanup efforts expand.

Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius says both Brown Street School and Westside Academy will relocate students to Andrew Douglas Middle School in May. Westside students will move May 5th, while Brown Street students will relocate May 12th.

“I know moving to a new school is incredibly disruptive to our students, our families and our staff. I can’t express my sincere gratitude enough to everyone for their patience, understanding and partnership,” said Dr. Cassellius Monday.

The district also released its new lead action plan Monday. It states schools will relocate students when visual inspection checklists indicate that more than 50% of painted surfaces or greater than 50% of the building’s rooms show unsafe lead levels.

