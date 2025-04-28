MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival Day 4 picks for Mon, April 28 are:



+ Peacock

+ I’m Your Venus

+ Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror with Live Accompaniment by Anvil Orchestra – 6:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the only screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this 1920s silent horror movie in our city’s historic 1920s movie palace.

+ Waves

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

