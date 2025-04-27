MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin has a chance for three rounds of severe weather on the way.

The first opportunity brings scattered storms between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“If they do develop, hail would be the main concern,” Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Kristin Kirchhaine told WTMJ.

Those storms may be followed by a lull before a second round arrives late afternoon. Storm conditions remain uncertain for the afternoon round, but Kirchhaine says all types of hazards are possible if storms do develop.

The last round is the best opportunity for severe weather, with a line of storms moving through ahead of an approaching cold front late Monday.

“All severe hazards remain possible, and this could linger into very early Tuesday morning,” Kirchhaine said; including hail, gusty winds and the possibility for an isolated tornado.

Monday is expected to be windy and warm overall with temperatures in the upper 70s, possibly reaching 80 inland. Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour.