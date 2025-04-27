MILWAUKEE — There are over 200 films to see at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival, so making your movie choices can be challenging.

To help you decide, I’m sharing my daily picks here on WTMJ’s web site for you to browse and share.

My Milwaukee Film Festival Day 3 picks for Sun, April 27 are:

+ Linda Perry: Let It Die Here – 10:30 A.M. at the Oriental Theatre is last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this emotional exploration of Perry’s creative process and her personal journey. I saw it last night and can recommend this film for music fans.



+ Four Mothers

+ Slice of Life: The American Dream. In Former Pizza Huts. – 2:30 P.M. at the Oriental Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary about the staying power of these buildings with distinctly unique architecture.

+ The Marching Band

+ BAR – 7 P.M. at the Downer Theatre is the last screening at the Milwaukee Film Festival of this documentary following mixologists as they learn how to craft cocktails.

+ Gallagher

Your picks and reviews are welcome. Email [email protected]

RECENTLY FROM WHAT’S ON TAP: Sushi, First Stage and Woodwork Art at the NFL Draft