MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County circuit judge has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant “evade arrest,” according to FBI Director Kash Patel in a now-deleted post on X.

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on obstruction charges, according to Patel.

On April 18, agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, attempted to arrest Ruiz, a Mexican citizen, after a hearing in Judge Hannah Dugan’s courtroom at the Milwaukee County Courthouse related to a separate matter. Ruiz was later taken into custody; the arrest is the the third time in recent months that federal immigration agents have come to the courthouse with arrest warrants.

WTMJ’s Nazir Spencer reports a sign was taped up on Judge Dugan’s courtroom door

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has issued the following statement:

“I am aware of the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan. Like any individual in this country, I believe she is entitled to due process. We should let the facts come to light and the legal process play out.”

Milwaukee 11th District Alderman Peter Burgelis has also released the following statement:

As a former constituent of mine, I have had the honor of witnessing Judge Hannah Dugan serve our community with integrity, intellect, and an unwavering dedication to constitutional values. She is a model of what public service should look like: fair, principled, and rooted in justice.

The recent news regarding Judge Dugan’s arrest is both shocking and serious. Nevertheless, I urge our community to take a breath and remember what she stands for, and what she has always stood for. Judge Dugan has earned a reputation for defending due process and upholding the law with a fierce commitment to the rights of every individual who entered her courtroom. That legacy deserves respect.

No one is above the law, but no one is beneath it either. In this country, and in this city, we believe in the presumption of innocence. We believe in facts. We believe in due process. Judge Dugan deserves the same fair and impartial treatment that she has long ensured for others.

As this process unfolds, I remain confident in Judge Dugan’s character. She has always stood on the right side of history, and I believe she will continue to do so. I urge my colleagues, neighbors, and all who care about justice to withhold judgment until all facts are known and to let the legal process run its course with the fairness that Judge Dugan herself has exemplified throughout her distinguished career.

Let’s be the kind of community that honors its values not only when it’s easy, but especially when it’s difficult.

Judge Dugan is a nine-year veteran on the bench.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.