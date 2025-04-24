Hundreds of universities including several from Wisconsin have signed a letter from the American Association of Colleges and Universities in criticism of President Trump’s education policies.

Titled “A Call for Constructive Engagement,” it condemns “unprecedented government overreach” in areas like academic freedom, hiring and student conduct.

“We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight,” it reads. “However, we must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses. We will always seek effective and fair financial practices, but we must reject the coercive use of public research funding.

From Wisconsin, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is the only UW-System leader to sign it so far. Beloit College President Eric Boynton and Edgewood College President Andrew Manion have also signed.

The letter comes after the Trump Administration has moved to freeze federal funding for distinguished universities like Northwestern and Princeton, and after Harvard University responded with a lawsuit against the administration.

In her end-of-semester federal update, Chancellor Mnookin said federal decisions to terminate grants, eliminate resources and delay awards “go beyond financial risk to the heart of our mission, including calling into question our values and even who belongs on our campus.” UW-Madison is participating in seven lawsuits against the federal government.

Higher education institutions and K-12 schools have been warned by The Department of Education of that more federal funding cuts will come if schools fail to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. President Trump’s executive order deadline for ending DEI programs was the end of the business day April 24, but a federal judge blocked those directives and postponed the effective date on Thursday.

The American Association of Colleges and Universities is still accepting signatures from leaders of colleges, universities and scholarly societies. As of Thursday afternoon the letter has 443 signatures.