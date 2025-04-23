GREEN BAY, Wis.– High school seniors Xavier Goff, a Special Olympics athlete, and Rionne Turner, a Unified Partner, will represent Unified Athletes at the NFL Draft in Green Bay. The pair were selected from Washington High School by Special Olympics North America.

They will get to announce the 38th draft pick from the New England Patriots on Friday, April 25, as well as participate in the Media Day, a flag football clinic, meet the professional athletes, and take part in the NFL Draft experience.

Washington High School is one of the only two schools in the state that offer unified flag football. Goff is a top scorer for the team and was a recipient of the 2024 ​Special ​Olympics ​North ​America Athlete of the Year.

“He’s ​been ​Washington’s ​main ​leading ​scorer ​for ​their ​special ​traditional ​Special ​Olympics ​program. ​ ​Since ​coming ​on ​as ​a ​sophomore, he’s ​blossomed ​into ​this ​leader. He’s ​gained ​confidence ​in ​himself. ​At ​school ​he ​feels ​like ​he ​belongs,” says Lyndsay Linsmeier, Adaptive Athletics Supervisor for Milwaukee Recreation. “He’s ​just ​so ​excited ​that ​he’s ​representing ​Milwaukee, ​but ​also ​his ​family and ​his ​school ​community ​and ​he’s ​just ​so ​proud ​of ​what ​he’s ​been ​able ​to ​accomplish.” ​

Unified Athletics hopes this representation will allow them to expand interscholastically throughout the state of Wisconsin.

“In ​terms ​of ​inclusion, ​this ​is ​a ​big. ​This ​inclusion ​revolution ​and ​moving ​forward ​to ​more ​social ​and ​sporting ​inclusion, it’s ​new and ​gaining ​momentum. ​And ​so ​I ​think ​this ​is ​really ​probably ​one ​of ​the ​first ​​awesome ​steps the ​NFL ​is ​doing,” says Linsmeier. “​Milwaukee’s ​doing ​a ​lot ​of ​cool ​things. ​Washington ​is ​one ​of ​the ​top ​schools ​right ​now ​that’s ​doing ​a ​ton ​of ​unified ​programming ​that ​is ​truly ​starting ​and ​working ​towards ​shifting ​that ​culture of ​acceptance ​for ​everybody.”