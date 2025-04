TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — City of Brookfield fire fighters arrived at the scene of a reported fire in the Brookfield Square Mall Wednesday afternoon just before 2:30p.m.

Callers reported smoke coming out of a vacant store front that was connected to the Barnes and Noble bookstore.

Fire officials did discover a fire on top of the roof of the vacant storefront.

The fire was dealt with quickly and the mall has since reopened.